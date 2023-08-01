A restaurant in China has recently faced the wrath of authorities and been shut down due to its provocative performances by male waiters. The self-styled "Macho Restaurant" in Xishuangbanna Dai autonomous prefecture in Yunnan province operated for a few months and quickly became a talking point after videos of its risqué scenes circulated online.

The restaurant, donning the name "Thai Drum Thai Drum Thai Cuisine," attracted attention with its Siamese theme. Male waiters, often shirtless and muscular, delivered tantalising dance routines that teased the mainly female audience members, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Provocative acts like "rod licking", akin to pole dancing, and intimate interactions with customers such as feeding them mouth-to-mouth, wiping their mouths and offering shoulder massages were among the eyebrow-raising performances, the publication added.

Some videos of the performances went viral, leading to both fascination and criticism from the online community. The controversial establishment quickly became a hot topic, with some online observers comparing it to male model restaurants found in Thailand.

Initially, the "Macho Restaurant" hired six well-built actors to perform relatively normal dance routines. However, facing tough business challenges, the restaurant owner saw an opportunity for promotion when customers started sharing videos of the performances online, as per the publication.

On popular crowd-sourced review platform Dianping, the "Macho Restaurant" received mixed reactions. Some praised the impressive physiques and passionate dancing of the male models, while others expressed concern about the performances not aligning with social ethics and the region's cultural traditions.

Unfortunately for the restaurant, the performances caught the attention of local authorities. On July 26, the restaurant was ordered to cease operations. Additionally, a fine amounting to ten times the confiscated illegal income was imposed, totaling 10,664 yuan (approximately ₹1.3 lakh).

An official from the Enforcement Bureau of Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism stated that the performances violated social ethics and undermined the preservation of the region's traditional culture, SCMP reported.

