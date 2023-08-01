‘Scandalous’ Chinese restaurant, featuring provocative waiter performances, shuts down after complaints2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 11:45 AM IST
Intimate interactions with customers such as feeding them mouth-to-mouth were reported.
A restaurant in China has recently faced the wrath of authorities and been shut down due to its provocative performances by male waiters. The self-styled "Macho Restaurant" in Xishuangbanna Dai autonomous prefecture in Yunnan province operated for a few months and quickly became a talking point after videos of its risqué scenes circulated online.
