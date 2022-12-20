Scary predictions on how many could die from Covid in China2 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 02:27 PM IST
New analyses by various modelling groups predict the reopening could result in as many as 2.1 million deaths
China's abrupt end to its zero-COVID policy has raised concerns of widespread infections among a vulnerable, undervaccinated population with little natural immunity that would overload the health system and result in up to 2 million deaths, or more, various research groups are reporting.