Schengen Visa appointments NOT suspended for Indians, Swiss Embassy refutes claim 03 Aug 2023, 07:48 PM IST
Earlier it had been reported that the Switzerland Embassy in India had suspended Schengen Visa application for India tour groups till October 2023 citing backlog of pending applications
Schengen Visa application process has not been suspended for India tour groups, the Switzerland Embassy in India clarified on Thursday, after media reports said that the visa application process had been suspended till October 2023 citing backlog of pending applications.