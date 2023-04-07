Indian tourists hoping to escape the summer heat are facing significant delays in obtaining visas for popular European destinations. As per reports, the 27 nations comprising the Schengen area have seen a rise in pending applications due to visa processing delays. And many who have already made plans are worried that they might have to cancel their plans last minute.

Thomas Cook India says that travel companies are witnessing higher demand for European destinations despite the visa challenges. However, the lack of slots for visa appointments and long turnaround time for visa processing have become significant concerns. Technical issues in online appointment booking have also contributed to the problem, making it challenging for tourists to secure appointments.

Which visas are most difficult to get?

Sabina Chopra, Chief Operating Officer of Corporate Travel and Head of Industry Relations of online tour operator Yatra.com, told Mint earlier that there are no appointment slots available for Italy, and there is no visibility when they will open next. For France, visas take 35-40 days to process, and there are no visa appointments available for Germany from Delhi. Across other cities, appointments are available only after 2-3 months.

While countries such as Switzerland, Denmark, and Austria still offer relatively smooth visa processing, even those are taking several weeks to turn around.

Is there any solution to this problem?

Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa - Thomas Cook (India), notes, yes, there is a solution to this problem.

It is crucial to start the visa application process as early as possible. This ensures that you have enough time to complete all the necessary steps and avoid any last-minute rush. Then, it is recommended to plan your itinerary around the expected visa turnaround time and prioritize destinations based on their ease and processing time of visas. Additionally, ensure that you have all the required documents in order and submit a complete and comprehensive application.

Currently, the travel sentiment is at an all-time high, and travel searches have increased remarkably across all verticals of the platform. The delay is usually due to an increase in demand for international travel, but the current situation has made it difficult for Indian tourists to visit Europe.