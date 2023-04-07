Schengen visa delay to spoil your summer travel plans? Expert says ‘there's solution’2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 06:20 PM IST
- There are no appointment slots available for Italy. For France, visas take 35-40 days to process
- Countries such as Switzerland, Denmark, and Austria still offer relatively smooth visa processing
Indian tourists hoping to escape the summer heat are facing significant delays in obtaining visas for popular European destinations. As per reports, the 27 nations comprising the Schengen area have seen a rise in pending applications due to visa processing delays. And many who have already made plans are worried that they might have to cancel their plans last minute.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×