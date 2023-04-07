It is crucial to start the visa application process as early as possible. This ensures that you have enough time to complete all the necessary steps and avoid any last-minute rush. Then, it is recommended to plan your itinerary around the expected visa turnaround time and prioritize destinations based on their ease and processing time of visas. Additionally, ensure that you have all the required documents in order and submit a complete and comprehensive application.

