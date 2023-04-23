Last year, obtaining a visa for Europe was chaotic and this year, things are not really different. Nevertheless, if you plan ahead and make wise choices, you can still enjoy a long summer vacation in Europe. It's important to do your research and find out which countries require a visa, and what the application process entails. Additionally, consider alternative destinations that may be easier to visit or have more relaxed entry requirements.

How much time it is taking to acquire Schengen visas?

Currently, the average turnaround time for Europe (Schengen visas) is 15-20 working days, with some countries processing applications quicker than others, Rajeev Kale - President & Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa - Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said.

France is now issuing visas in approx. 5 to 6 days

Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, Italy and Portugal are currently processing applications within 15 working days

Greece is taking 3 weeks to issue visas.

Additionally, appointments for Switzerland's Visa at Your Doorstep (VAYD) have been kept on hold till further notice.

Due to increased booking windows resulting from visa challenges, it is advisable for customers to apply now for travel in June to avoid disappointment. For those keen to travel to Europe earlier, destinations with quicker appointment slots and visa processing times include Hungary, Finland, Greece, Spain, Norway, and Denmark, Kale advised

What are the other travel destinations amid Schengen visa delay?

As a result of these visa challenges, customers are opting for easy visa destinations

Thailand, Indonesia, Maldives, and Mauritius do not require a visa or offer visas on arrival.

Destinations with quick and smooth visa processing times such as UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, Oman, and Vietnam are also seeing high demand for summer holidays, where visas can be obtained in 3-4 working days.

Turkey is processing visas within 4-6 working days, South Africa within 10 days, and New Zealand within 15-20 days.

Australia offers a fully digitized process with no biometrics, and visas for well-travelled, high-quality applicants in India are processed much faster.

Customers with valid Schengen/USA/UK visas can apply for an e-visa for Turkey, while customers with valid Schengen/USA/Canadian visas are eligible for a long-term multiple-entry visa for Saudi.

