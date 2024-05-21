Schengen Visa fees hike: Europe trips to get costlier as European Commission hikes fee by 12%
If you are planning a short trip to Europe, specifically in the Schengen Zone countries, your visit is going to cost you more as the European Commission has announced a global increase in visa (type C) fees by 12% for the area, effective from June 11, 2024
If you are planning a short trip to Europe, specifically in the Schengen Zone countries, your visit is going to cost you more as the European Commission has announced a global increase in visa (type C) fees by 12% for the area, effective from June 11, 2024, ANI reported on Tuesday.