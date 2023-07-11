Schengen visa rejection cost Indians almost ₹90 crore in 2022

Schengen visa rejection cost Indians almost ₹90 crore in 20221 min read 11 Jul 2023, 11:54 AM IST
In 2022, Schengen visa applications from India surged by 415% as travel rebounded. The rise in applications led to a decrease in rejection rates, resulting in more visas being granted. However, recent data from Schengen Visa Info reveals that India still had the second-highest number of Schengen visa rejections worldwide. Over 100,000 visas were refused, amounting to an estimated loss of Rs87 crore on canceled trips.
