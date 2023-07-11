Schengen visa rejection cost Indians almost 90 crore in 2022

Now, In India, the visa application fee for Indian citizens aged 12 and above with an ordinary passport is €80 or Rs7,200. The fee varies for children below 12, students, representatives of non-profit organisations, and citizens of other countries. On an average, India likely invested around ₹480 crores in visa applications last year, with approximately ₹87 crore lost due to 121,188 rejected applications.

