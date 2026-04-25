Schengen visas rejection costed Indians ₹136 crore! This trick can improve your chances

Planning a Europe trip this summer but wondering what are the chances of getting a Schengen visa? There is an easy hack! Apply through countries with the lowest rejection rates for Indian travellers. Choosing the right embassy can save time, money, and the stress of a visa refusal.

Indian travellers lost nearly ₹136 crore in 2024 on rejected Schengen visa applications, with France topping rejection table with 31,314 denials, followed by Switzerland and Germany. Even as outbound travel has surged past pre-pandemic levels to 3.08 crore departures, VisaVerge study finds the Schengen rejection rate for Indians running at 15 percent owing to appointment backlogs stretching up to six months. As per SchengenVisaInfo.com, India is the 3rd country with the most Schengen visa applications filed in 2024.

Which is easiest Schengen country to get a visa from India? Among Schengen destinations, Bulgaria recorded the highest approval rate for Indian applicants at 132.87%, while Switzerland has approval rate of 87.98%. Overall, India’s approval rate stood at 0.68% per thousand residents.

France rejected most visa applications from India

Recently, SchengenVisaInfo posted a report analysing a decade of Schengen visa trends for Indian travellers (2014–2024), noting the key patterns such as the countries with the highest and lowest rejection rates. Here's what the trends say: