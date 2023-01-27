One of the biggest struggles about studying at foreign universities is finding financial aid for the course you want to pursue. For example, you might find a course in a particular US or UK college that you are interested in persuing but when you start calculating the fees, you realise that it is not affordable and taking a student loan would mean an excessive financial burden.

Guess what! If you are planning to pursue a course in Canada, here is a list of universities where you can find financial aid.

Oluseun Kwesi Ajayi, Senior Lecturer at Oxford Brookes University, took to Linkedin to share the full list.

In my research, I found some colleges for you; interestingly, they have got funding too - ain’t that beautiful to hear! Please do your navigation through Google, he said

The financial aid is mostly offered for 2 to 3 years degree level diploma courses.

Check List here:

Centennial College offers hundreds of different scholarships to students.

Similarly, Humber College also offers different types of scholarships recognizing academic achievement, community involvement, leadership, volunteer services, and in some cases, to help with financial need.

Seneca College offers various scholarships, bursaries and other awards to help our students. Entrance awards are one form of financial award available to incoming students who meet the qualifications and requirements.

Fanshawe College offers more than 650 scholarships, awards and bursary opportunities to help you pay for school. That’s over $5 million in available funds

Scholarships for international students at George Brown College are generally in-program awards based on students’ academic performance (and other criteria) at George Brown College after the beginning of the academic program. Only successful candidates can apply.

The University of Waterloo awards International Master’s Award of Excellence, valued at $2,500 per term for a maximum of five full-time terms within the allowable program time limits (6 terms), to eligible international master’s students normally entering a research-based graduate program