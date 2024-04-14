Scholz Heads to China on a Mission to Dial Down Trade Tensions
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be taking a delicate message to China this week: Beijing has not acted on European warnings to end discriminatory business practices and failure to do so will result in an escalation in tensions.
