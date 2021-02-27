Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >School children abducted in Nigeria's Niger state released, governor says
File Photo: Government Science College in Kagara, Niger state, Nigeria

School children abducted in Nigeria's Niger state released, governor says

1 min read . 03:31 PM IST Reuters

  • Twenty-seven students, three staff and 12 members of their families had been abducted last week by an armed gang who stormed the Government Science secondary school in the Kagara district
  • In a separate raid in Zamfara state on Friday, gunmen seized more than 300 girls in a raid on their school

Gunmen on Saturday released 42 people, including 27 students, who were kidnapped from a boarding school last week in the north-central Nigerian state of Niger, its governor said.

Gunmen on Saturday released 42 people, including 27 students, who were kidnapped from a boarding school last week in the north-central Nigerian state of Niger, its governor said.

Twenty-seven students, three staff and 12 members of their families had been abducted last week by an armed gang who stormed the Government Science secondary school in the Kagara district of Niger state at around 2 a.m., overwhelming the school's security detail. One boy was killed during the raid.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Tokyo Olympics should have fans in stands: President

2 min read . 03:03 PM IST

New Zealand's largest city Auckland back to lockdown after COVID-19 case

1 min read . 02:35 PM IST

Maharashtra: BMC lodged FIR against three marriage halls for flouting Covid-19 norms

1 min read . 02:37 PM IST

US owes India $216 billion as American debt soars to $29 trillion: Lawmaker

2 min read . 02:28 PM IST

Twenty-seven students, three staff and 12 members of their families had been abducted last week by an armed gang who stormed the Government Science secondary school in the Kagara district of Niger state at around 2 a.m., overwhelming the school's security detail. One boy was killed during the raid.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Tokyo Olympics should have fans in stands: President

2 min read . 03:03 PM IST

New Zealand's largest city Auckland back to lockdown after COVID-19 case

1 min read . 02:35 PM IST

Maharashtra: BMC lodged FIR against three marriage halls for flouting Covid-19 norms

1 min read . 02:37 PM IST

US owes India $216 billion as American debt soars to $29 trillion: Lawmaker

2 min read . 02:28 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"The Abducted Students, Staff and Relatives of Government Science Collage Kagara have regained their freedom and have been received by the Niger State Government," Governor Abubakar Sani Bello said in a tweet

Kidnappings for ransom by armed groups, many of whom carry guns and ride motorcycles, are common across many northern Nigerian states.

In a separate raid in Zamfara state on Friday, gunmen seized more than 300 girls in a raid on their school.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.