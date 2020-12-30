School went online this year, including MIT’s swimming test

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology swim test—a 100-yard paddle required to graduate—hung over Megan Ochalek for four long years.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now

“I procrastinated taking it for seven semesters, despite many, many angry texts from my mom," said Ms. Ochalek, 22 years old, a mechanical engineering major.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.