OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Schools are safe, say UK PM Johnson as COVID-19 cases surge
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (REUTERS)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (REUTERS)

Schools are safe, say UK PM Johnson as COVID-19 cases surge

1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2021, 03:37 PM IST Reuters

'There is no doubt in my mind that schools are safe, and that education is a priority,' Boris Johnson said

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday schools were safe, and advised parents to send their children in, in areas where rules allow it, responding to concerns about the surge in COVID-19 cases as classes are due to restart after Christmas.

"There is no doubt in my mind that schools are safe, and that education is a priority," he told the BBC.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Atishi, senior AAP leader and newly elected MLA

AAP to contest all seats in upcoming Gujarat local body polls

2 min read . 05:05 PM IST
₹2000 rupees notes

Operation clean up: 1 lakh cr of disputed tax to be settled as Vivad Se Vishwas scheme clicks

1 min read . 04:50 PM IST
Delhi recorded 494 cases on Saturday while the positivity rate was 0.73%

Delhi records 424 fresh Covid-19 cases, lowest in over 7 months

1 min read . 04:47 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A ground staff walks past a container kept at the Cargo Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, which according to the officials will be used as a COVID-19 vaccine handling and distribution center, during the media preview in New Delhi, India December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

Coronavirus in Delhi: 424 new cases, lowest in over 7 months; death toll at 10,585

1 min read . 04:49 PM IST

He said the government might need to consider tightening lockdown restrictions, but declined to give examples of what that might look like.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout