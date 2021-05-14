Subscribe
Home >News >World >Scientists call for deeper investigation into Covid-19 origin

Scientists call for deeper investigation into Covid-19 origin

FILE PHOTO:The letter is the latest and one of the most visible pushes for a more rigorous investigation into the origin of the pandemic
5 min read . 04:53 PM IST Amy Dockser Marcus, The Wall Street Journal

A letter published in a leading academic journal criticizes the findings of a World Health Organization-led report

Prominent scientists are calling for a deeper investigation into the origin of Covid-19, including the possibility that a laboratory accident released the new coronavirus that caused the pandemic.

In a letter published Thursday in the journal Science, an international group of 18 biologists, immunologists and other scientists criticized the findings of a report released in March by a World Health Organization-led team into the pandemic’s origin and called for a more extensive evaluation of the two leading hypotheses: that the pandemic virus entered the human population and began spreading after escaping from a lab or after jumping to humans from infected animals.

