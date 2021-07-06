Scientists develop new online calculator that can predict deaths of older adults

Scientists have developed a new online calculator that can predict the death of elderly people. The developers of calculators have said that it will help understand the changing needs of elderly people and aid families in planning how to handle their care. The calculator can predict death within six months.

Using a "big data" approach that represents a population perspective of the end-of-life experience of older adults in Ontario, researchers have developed the Risk Evaluation for Support: Predictions for Elder-Life in the Community Tool (RESPECT).

The data is based on more than 491,000 older adults who used home care between 2017 and 2013. It is focused on people who are likely to die within the next five years. During the research, people were asked whether they have been diagnosed with diseases like stroke, dementia, or hypertension and whether abilities to carry out tasks over three months had decreased.

Besides, the researchers had also asked whether they have suffered vomiting, swelling, shortness of breath, unplanned weight loss, dehydration or loss of appetite.

According to Dr Amy Hsu, investigator at the Bruyere Research Institute, "The RESPECT calculator allows families and their loved ones to plan...For example, it can help an adult child plan when to take a leave of absence from work to be with a parent or decide when to take the last family vacation together".

The research team found that declines in a person's ability to carry out activities of daily living, such as hygiene, using the toilet, and locomotion, were stronger predictors of 6-month mortality than the diseases that a person has.

The tool can also be used by physicians and home care staff, in addition to palliative care professionals.

