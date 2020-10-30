Subscribe
Home >News >World >Scientists find Madagascar chameleon last seen 100 years ago
This photos taken on Sunday, April 1, 2018 and provide by the Staatliche Naturwissenschftliche Sammlung Bayerns, SNSB, shows a female Voeltzkow-Chameleon in Madagascar. Scientists say they have found an elusive chameleon species that was last spotted in Madagascar 100 years ago. Researchers from Madagascar and Germany said that they discovered several living specimens of Voeltzkow's chameleon during an expedition to the northwest of the African island nation. (SNSB/Frank Glaw via AP)

Scientists find Madagascar chameleon last seen 100 years ago

1 min read . 07:01 PM IST AP

  • Researchers believe that both reptiles only live during the rainy season
  • The scientist say that Voeltzkow’s chameleon's habitat is under threat from deforestation

Talk about good camouflage!

Scientists say they have found an elusive chameleon species that was last spotted in Madagascar 100 years ago.

Researchers from Madagascar and Germany said Friday that they discovered several living specimens of Voeltzkow’s chameleon during an expedition to the northwest of the African island nation.

In a report published in the journal Salamandra, the team led by scientists from the Bavarian Natural History Collections ZSM said genetic analysis determined that the species is closely related to Labord’s chameleon.

Researchers believe that both reptiles only live during the rainy season — hatching from eggs, growing rapidly, sparring with rivals, mating and then dying during a few short months.

“These animals are basically the mayflies among vertebrae," said Frank Glaw, curator for reptiles and amphibians at the ZSM.

Researchers said the female of the species, which had never previously been documented, displayed particularly colorful patterns during pregnancy, when encountering males and when stressed.

The scientist say that Voeltzkow’s chameleon's habitat is under threat from deforestation.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

