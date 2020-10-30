Scientists find Madagascar chameleon last seen 100 years ago

Scientists find Madagascar chameleon last seen 100 years ago1 min read . 07:01 PM IST
- Researchers believe that both reptiles only live during the rainy season
- The scientist say that Voeltzkow’s chameleon's habitat is under threat from deforestation
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Talk about good camouflage!
Talk about good camouflage!
Scientists say they have found an elusive chameleon species that was last spotted in Madagascar 100 years ago.
Scientists say they have found an elusive chameleon species that was last spotted in Madagascar 100 years ago.
Researchers from Madagascar and Germany said Friday that they discovered several living specimens of Voeltzkow’s chameleon during an expedition to the northwest of the African island nation.
In a report published in the journal Salamandra, the team led by scientists from the Bavarian Natural History Collections ZSM said genetic analysis determined that the species is closely related to Labord’s chameleon.
Researchers believe that both reptiles only live during the rainy season — hatching from eggs, growing rapidly, sparring with rivals, mating and then dying during a few short months.
“These animals are basically the mayflies among vertebrae," said Frank Glaw, curator for reptiles and amphibians at the ZSM.
Researchers said the female of the species, which had never previously been documented, displayed particularly colorful patterns during pregnancy, when encountering males and when stressed.
The scientist say that Voeltzkow’s chameleon's habitat is under threat from deforestation.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.