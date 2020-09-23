Scientists may know about Covid vaccine by December, says Fauci

Scientists may know about Covid vaccine by December, says Fauci1 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2020, 11:01 PM IST
Washington: Dr Anthony Fauci says by the end of this year government scientists should know whether they have a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19.
Fauci is among top officials testifying before the Senate Health, Education, Labour and Pensions committee on Wednesday.
As the government's leading infectious disease expert, Fauci has been a realist about the dangers of the coronavirus but also optimistic about the prospects for a vaccine.
Fauci says people who recover from the virus develop antibodies against it, which gives him confidence a vaccine that triggers the immune system will work.
Fauci says several kinds of vaccines are in final-stage testing in the US. A single-dose candidate is the most recent trial, which requires thousands of volunteers. (AP) SCY SCY
