Scientists may know about Covid vaccine by December, says Fauci

Washington: Dr Anthony Fauci says by the end of this year government scientists should know whether they have a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19.

Fauci is among top officials testifying before the Senate Health, Education, Labour and Pensions committee on Wednesday.

Fauci is among top officials testifying before the Senate Health, Education, Labour and Pensions committee on Wednesday.

As the government's leading infectious disease expert, Fauci has been a realist about the dangers of the coronavirus but also optimistic about the prospects for a vaccine.

Fauci says people who recover from the virus develop antibodies against it, which gives him confidence a vaccine that triggers the immune system will work.

Fauci says several kinds of vaccines are in final-stage testing in the US. A single-dose candidate is the most recent trial, which requires thousands of volunteers. (AP) SCY SCY

