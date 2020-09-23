Scientists may know about Covid vaccine by December, says Fauci

Scientists may know about Covid vaccine by December, says Fauci1 min read . 11:01 PM IST
Fauci says people who recover from the virus develop antibodies against it, which gives him confidence a vaccine that triggers the immune system will work
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Fauci says people who recover from the virus develop antibodies against it, which gives him confidence a vaccine that triggers the immune system will work
Washington: Dr Anthony Fauci says by the end of this year government scientists should know whether they have a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19.
Washington: Dr Anthony Fauci says by the end of this year government scientists should know whether they have a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19.
Fauci is among top officials testifying before the Senate Health, Education, Labour and Pensions committee on Wednesday.
Fauci is among top officials testifying before the Senate Health, Education, Labour and Pensions committee on Wednesday.
As the government's leading infectious disease expert, Fauci has been a realist about the dangers of the coronavirus but also optimistic about the prospects for a vaccine.
Fauci says people who recover from the virus develop antibodies against it, which gives him confidence a vaccine that triggers the immune system will work.
Fauci says several kinds of vaccines are in final-stage testing in the US. A single-dose candidate is the most recent trial, which requires thousands of volunteers. (AP) SCY SCY
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated