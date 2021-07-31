From massive floods to wildfires, several countries across the globe are dealing with some of the other kinds of climate catastrophes across the globe.

Things are heating up, with floods in China and Western Europe, fires in Canada, the US, and Russia, cloudbursts in India, and so on. Not to forget, the Covid-19 pandemic is still raging.

Amid the innumerable crisis, a team of scientists at Anglia Ruskin University has researched to find the best possible places that will survive a global societal collapse.

The researchers have used data from the University of Notre Dame's Global Adaptation Initiative and shortlisted 20-least vulnerable countries that can survive an apocalypse.

Among the six countries, New Zealand stood on the top spot to survive civilisation collapse, followed by Iceland, Tasmania island in Australia, Ireland, and the UK.

The study's authors looked at how factors such as the destruction of the environment, limited access to resources, and population growth could lead to a breakdown of complex civilisation.

Co-authors, Nick King and Aled Jones graded the least vulnerable countries on these criteria: Land used for farming to sustain the current population; how far the country is from populated countries ( farther the better); and how much renewable energy such countries produce and their manufacturing capacity.

