SCO film festival opens without Pakistan1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 06:04 PM IST
The festival will feature filmmakers and artists from SCO member countries. Pakistan was conspicuous by its absence after it turned down an Indian invitation to attend.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival opened in Mumbai with the notable absence of Pakistan. The festival, which opened on Friday and will close on Monday, will feature filmmakers and artists from SCO member countries. However, Pakistan was conspicuous by its absence after it turned down an Indian invitation to attend.
