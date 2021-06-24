National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval underlined the need to monitor new technologies used by terrorists, including drones, for smuggling of weapons and misuse of dark Web, artificial intelligence, blockchain and social media, at a meeting of his counterparts at the regional Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) group.

Doval who returned home from Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan, on Thursday also proposed an action plan against Pakistan-based terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) as part of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) framework.

Another of his key messages to the grouping was that “greater connectivity including through initiatives like Chabahar (port in Iran), the INSTC (International North South Transport Corridor), Regional Air Corridors, Ashgabat Agreement (on connectivity between Central Asia and the Persian Gulf) always leads to economic gains and building trust," a person familiar with the developments at the conference said. “However, connectivity must respect sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Indian NSA said. The reference was to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor that runs through Pakistan occupied Kashmir, that New Delhi says is part of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian NSA also strongly condemned terrorism in all forms and manifestations and emphasised on the need for the full implementation of UN resolutions and targeted sanctions against UN-designated terrorist individuals and entities. He demanded that perpetrators of terrorism including cross-border terror attacks should be expeditiously brought to justice.

On Afghanistan, that neighbours most SCO member states, Doval said that there preservation of the gains made in last two decades was important adding that top priority should also be given to the welfare of Afghans. "India fully supports SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan, which should be more active," Doval said.

On the sidelines of the meeting of SCO's national security chiefs, Doval had a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev. The two exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and the Asia-Pacific region during the meeting.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the Presidents of Russia, China and the four Central Asian countries of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The Beijing-based SCO is now an eight-member economic and security bloc. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.