SCO meet: Ajit Doval underlines need to monitor new tech used by terrorists

Another of his key messages to the grouping was that “greater connectivity including through initiatives like Chabahar (port in Iran), the INSTC (International North South Transport Corridor), Regional Air Corridors, Ashgabat Agreement (on connectivity between Central Asia and the Persian Gulf) always leads to economic gains and building trust," a person familiar with the developments at the conference said. “However, connectivity must respect sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Indian NSA said. The reference was to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor that runs through Pakistan occupied Kashmir, that New Delhi says is part of Jammu and Kashmir.