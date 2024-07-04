SCO Summit 2024: S Jaishankar delivers PM Modi’s message on terrorism, Climate change - 6 key points

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kazakhstan's Astana and delivered remarks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he reiterated that priority must naturally be given to combating terrorism saying, if left unchecked, it can become a major threat to regional and global peace.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister also congratulated Iran for attending as a Member of the organization and expressed his deepest condolences for the tragic demise of President Raisi and others in the helicopter crash.

Here's are key points from PM Modi's remarks On rising tensions — Ongoing conflicts, rising tensions, trust deficits and increasing number of hotspots around the world have put significant strain on international relations and global economic growth. “Our gathering is aimed at finding common ground to mitigate the consequences of these developments.”

On terrorism — Priority must naturally be given to combating terrorism, one of the original goals of the SCO. Many of us have had our experiences, often originating beyond our borders.

— Let us be clear that if left unchecked, it can become a major threat to regional and global peace.

— Terrorism in any form or manifestation cannot be justified or condoned. International community must isolate and expose those countries that harbour terrorists, provide safe havens and condone terrorism.

— Cross-border terrorism requires a decisive response and terrorism financing and recruitment must be resolutely countered. We should also take proactive steps to prevent the spread of radicalization among our youth.

On Climate change — Another prominent concern before us today is of climate change.

— We are working towards achieving committed reduction in emissions, including transition to alternate fuels, adoption of electric vehicles, and building climate-resilient infrastructure.

Connectivity — Economic development requires robust connectivity. That can also pave the way for cooperation and trust between our societies.

— Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is essential for connectivity and infrastructure projects. So too are non-discriminatory trade rights and transit regimes. The SCO needs to deliberate seriously on these aspects.

Technology — The 21st century is the century of technology. We have to make technology creative and apply it to the welfare and progress of our societies.

— India is among the countries to formulate a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence and the launch of an AI Mission.

— Our commitment to ‘AI for All’ is also reflected in working within the SCO framework on a Roadmap on AI cooperation.

On Central Asia — India shares deep civilizational ties with the people of this region. Recognizing the centrality of Central Asia to SCO, we have prioritized their interests and aspirations. It is reflected in greater exchanges, projects and activities with them.

Cooperation — Cooperation in the SCO, for us, has been people-centric. India organized SCO Millet Food Festival, SCO Film Festival, SCO Surajkund Craft Mela, SCO Think-Tanks Conference, and International Conference on Shared Buddhist Heritage during its presidency. We will naturally support similar endeavors by others.

— SCO provides us a unique platform to unite people, collaborate, grow and prosper together, practicing the millenia old principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam which means ‘The World is One Family’.

Modi added that they must continuously translate these sentiments into practical cooperation. I welcome the important decisions we will be taking today.