SCO Summit 2025: BIG WIN for India as member states strongly condemn Pahalgam terror attack

In a big win for India, member nations of the SCO, Tianjin Declaration issued at the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting, strongly condemned the April 22, 2025 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, extending heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and those injured. The declaration underscored the need to hold the perpetrators, organisers, and sponsors accountable.

"The Member States strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025. They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the dead and the wounded. They further stated that perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of such attacks must be brought to justice," the declaration read.

Earlier, speaking at forum, PM Modi said, "India has been bearing the brunt of the terrorism for the last four decades. Recently, we saw the worst side of terrorism in Pahalgam. I express my gratitude to the friendly country that stood with us in this hour of grief."

Stating India's commitment not to accept double standards on terrorism, PM Modi added, "We have to say clearly and unanimously that no double standards are acceptable on terrorism."

He added, “... This (Pahalgam) attack was an open challenge to every country and person who believes in humanity. In such a situation, it is natural to raise the question of whether the open support of terrorism by some countries can be acceptable to us. We have to unanimously oppose terrorism in every form and colour. This is our duty towards humanity...”

Speaking on the issue of support received from members related to actions on terror financing, PM Modi said, “Security, peace and stability are the basis of development of any country. But terrorism, separatism and extremism are big challenges in this path. Terrorism is not just a challenge to the security of a country but a common challenge for all of humanity. No country, no society, no citizen can consider itself safe from it. Therefore, India has emphasised unity in the fight against terrorism...India took the initiative to fight Al Qaeda and the terrorist organisations associated with it by leading the Joint Information Operation...We raised our voice against terror financing. I express gratitude for your support in it”

What the Tianjin Declaration read: "The Declaration echoes the theme of ‘One Earth, One Family and One Future’. Member states welcomed the results of the 5th SCO Startup Forum (New Delhi, 3-5 April 2025) in deepening cooperation in the field of scientific and technical achievements and innovations. Member States noted the holding of the 20th meeting of the SCO Think Tank Forum (New Delhi, 21-22 May 2025). They also noted the contribution of the SCO Study Centre at the Indian Council for World Affairs (ICWA) in strengthening cultural and humanitarian exchanges," read the declaration.

"The Member States, while reaffirming their firm commitment to the fight against terrorism, separatism, and extremism, stress the inadmissibility of attempts to use terrorist, separatist and extremist groups for mercenary purposes. They recognise the leading role of sovereign States and their competent authorities in countering terrorist and extremist threats. The Member States strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, stress that double standards in the fight against terrorism are unacceptable, and call on the international community to combat terrorism, including cross-border movement of terrorists," the declaration added.