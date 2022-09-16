SCO summit to commence in Samarkand today

The 22nd edition of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States (SCO-CoHS) commences today in the historical city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan. This would be the first in-person Summit of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States after the last was held in June 2019 in Bishkek. The last two meetings in 2021 and 2022 were held virtually and hosted by Tajikistan and Russia respectively.

