Scorching heat ravages hajj as more than 1,000 pilgrims die
Stephen Kalin , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 Jun 2024, 04:26 PM IST
SummaryAmericans and hundreds of Egyptians were among the dead in Saudi Arabia’s annual event, which suffered its highest death toll since 2015.
As nearly two million Muslim pilgrims converged on Saudi Arabia’s deserts for the annual hajj, the kingdom was braced for everything from terrorist attacks to demonstrations against Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip.
