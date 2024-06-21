Scorching heat ravages hajj as more than 1,000 pilgrims die

Ahmed Mohammed, a 31-year-old Egyptian who attended hajj without a permit, said that as he came down from Arafat he tried to help an older man who was too exhausted to continue. The police and medics told him they had other calls to respond to first, so he pushed the man in a wheelchair for an hour to a private clinic, which refused to admit him. Finally, Mohammed’s cousin was able to get close enough with a car for them to load the man in and take him to a public hospital, where he entered intensive care.