Scotland: Loch Ness begins biggest monster hunt in 50 years; here's all you need to know3 min read 27 Aug 2023, 07:52 AM IST
Loch Ness monster hunt: The biggest search for the Loch Ness Monster in 50 years takes place in the Scottish Highlands on Saturday.
The biggest search for the Loch Ness Monster in five decades takes place in the Scottish Highlands on Saturday. Mystery-hunters converged on a Scottish lake on 26 August to hunt for signs of the mythical Loch Ness Monster. Researchers and enthusiasts from around the world meet to try to track down the elusive Nessie.