Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland unite over the UK’s future | Will Burnham be the last PM of the Union? Explained

Leaders in the United Kingdom nations of Wales, Scotland, Ireland, and Northern Ireland are planning to start a campaign to break up the Union, as per a report by The Telegraph.

The publication reports that a summit is being organised in Cardiff on Monday in which the the first ministers of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland will converge to sign a joint declaration that will demand their right to hold referendums of independence from the United Kingdom. Also present will be Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald.

This move brings together governments and political leaders who wish to sever their constitutional ties with Westminster.

This meeting comes in the wake of UK PM Andy Burnham suggesting to MPs that if there was 'clear consensus' favouring a referndum in Scotland, he would authorise the same.

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What is happening in Cardiff? John Swinney, the First Minister of Scotland, Rhun ap Iorwerth, the First Minister of Wales, and Michelle O’Neill, the first minister of Northern Ireland are expected to meet on Monday to talk on constitutional changes. The gathering is set to take place at the five-star St David's Hotel, The Telegraph reported.

They are expected to put forward a joint memorandum that would assert the rights of their citizens to hold independence referendums.

The meeting gains significance because this is the first time the three governments will pursue constitutional ambitions in unison, thus making their challenge to London's supremacy a more coordinated effort.

Swinney said regarding the development, ""The momentum behind serious constitutional change is undeniable. Andy Burnham must now be facing up to the idea that he will go down in history as the final prime minister of the United Kingdom," as per the publication.

Why is this happening now? Leaders from Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland are coming together at this time because of the sharply changed political climate in the UK.

After the May elections in Wales, Plaid Cymru emerged as the largest party in the country's Senedd, which made Rhun ap Iorwerth its First Minister.

On the other hand, in Scotland, the centre-left Scottish National Party (SNP) continues to remain the dominant pro-independence force while the government of Northern Ireland is led by Sinn Féin through Michelle O’Neill.

This means that all the three devolved administrations are led by pro-independence politicians who have been advocating for major constitutional change.

Donald Trump adds fuel to fire The Irish question has received attention from US President Donald Trump, who, during his visit to Dublin, said that he would like to see a united Ireland.

Describing the prospect as positive, Trump told reporters, "You have Northern Ireland and you have Ireland and it would seem to me that one of the naturals of all time is to put them together," as per a report by Reuters.