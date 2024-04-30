Nearly 13 months after taking up the post of Scotland's first minister, Humza Yousaf, stepped down from the post amid the ongoing political drama in the country. Humza has quit his post as Scottish National Party (SNP) leader also.

Yousaf's leadership was under fire after the SNP's coalition with the Scottish Greens was called off, triggering two no-confidence motions from opposition parties slated for later this week.

In his recent televised address, Yousaf asserted that he does not want to remain in power at the cost of his ‘values and principles’, ANI reported.

Not willing to trade my values: Yousaf

In a televised address, Yousaf stated, “I am not willing to trade my values and principles or do deals with whomever simply for retaining power," reported ANI.

The SNP has faced several challenges including a funding scandal and the departure of former leader Nicola Sturgeon last year. Internally, debates have arisen regarding the party's approach to policy, as it seeks to reconnect with voters, Al Jazeera reported.

Despite initially expressing confidence in his ability to survive a no-confidence vote, Yousaf's prospects dimmed over time. His attempts to negotiate with other parties to strengthen his minority government faced uncertainty by Monday.

Who is Yousaf?

Yousaf, who is Scotland's youngest elected leader and the first Muslim to head a major political party, admitted to underestimating the backlash following the termination of the power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens.

"I have concluded that repairing the relationship across the political divide can only be done with someone else at the helm," Yousaf acknowledged, announcing his resignation as SNP leader.

Yousaf was born in Glasgow to Pakistani immigrants. While growing up in the country, Yousaf emerged as a skilled communicator and was tasked with uniting the SNP amid internal divisions. Assuming leadership of SNP in March 2023 amid waning support for Scottish independence, Yousaf faced an arduous tenure cut short after just over a year in office.

Yousaf's departure triggers the search for his successor and, consequently, a new first minister. The Scottish Parliament has 28 days to endorse any replacement. If a consensus cannot be reached, an election will be called.

(With inputs from ANI)

