Scottish comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested, charged over 'non-recent' sexual offences
Scottish comedian and chef Hardeep Singh Kohli was charged in connection with 'non-recent' sexual offences on Wednesday. Police had begun investing the Scottish Sikh former BBC presenter last month as several women accused him of sexually inappropriate behaviour. Officials said the 54-year-old will appear in court at a later date.

More to come…

Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 09:26 PM IST
