Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Scottish comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested, charged over 'non-recent' sexual offences

Scottish comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested, charged over 'non-recent' sexual offences

1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 09:26 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Scottish comedian and chef Hardeep Singh Kohli charged with 'non-recent' sexual offences.

Kohli has not responded to the allegations.

Scottish comedian and chef Hardeep Singh Kohli was charged in connection with 'non-recent' sexual offences on Wednesday. Police had begun investing the Scottish Sikh former BBC presenter last month as several women accused him of sexually inappropriate behaviour. Officials said the 54-year-old will appear in court at a later date.

Scottish comedian and chef Hardeep Singh Kohli was charged in connection with 'non-recent' sexual offences on Wednesday. Police had begun investing the Scottish Sikh former BBC presenter last month as several women accused him of sexually inappropriate behaviour. Officials said the 54-year-old will appear in court at a later date.

More to come…

More to come…

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 09:26 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.