Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called his visit to Austria a very special and said that both the countries will work to combine their strengths in various areas including innovation, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and quantum technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi held talks with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer to discuss ways to tap the full potential of the bilateral partnership.

The Prime Minister also discussed the war in Ukraine with the Austrian Chancellor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The visit to Austria by an Indian Prime Minister took place after four decades.

“Had an excellent meeting with Chancellor @karlnehammer. This visit to Austria is very special because it is after several decades that an Indian Prime Minister is visiting this wonderful country. It is also the time when we are marking 75 years of the India-Austria friendship," said Modi in a post on X.

Further stating that there are several shared principles that connect us such as democracy and rule of law, Modi added, “In the spirit of these shared values, Chancellor Karl Nehammer and I agreed to further cement the India-Austria friendship across various sectors. Stronger economic ties naturally featured in our talks, but we do not want to limit our friendship to only this aspect. We see immense potential in areas like infra development, innovation, water resources, AI, climate change and more." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What PM Modi said — Chancellor Nehammer and I have discussed in detail the ongoing conflicts around the world, whether it is the conflict in Ukraine or the situation in West Asia.

— I have said before that this is not a time for war. Problems cannot be solved on the battlefield. The loss of innocent lives, anywhere, is unacceptable. India and Austria emphasize on dialogue and diplomacy for the earliest possible restoration of peace and stability.

— We also shared our thoughts on challenges faced by humanity, such as climate change and terrorism. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

— Regarding climate, we invite Austria to join our initiatives like the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and the Biofuel Alliance.

— We both strongly condemn terrorism. We agree that it is unacceptable in any form and cannot be justified in any way. We agree on the need for reforms in the United Nations and other international institutions to make them more contemporary and effective.

