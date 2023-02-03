An unique sculpture is set to land on the surface of the moon next month, in turn triggering the release of 88 NFTs. Sacha Jafri's artwork - titled 'We Rise Together -- By the Light of the Moon' - will be catapulted into space aboard an United Launch Alliance rocket in the first week of March. Simultaneously, non fungible tokens inspired by his creation will go on sale for the earthbound.

'We Rise Together -- By the Light of the Moon' features a male and female figure surrounded by 88 hearts. The engraving is done upon a special gold alloy canvas that was developed over two years. It has been created to withstand the extreme lunar environment while keeping the artwork intact.

While it is not the first artwork or sculpture to make its way to space, Jafri's creation - commissioned by British firm Spacebit - will be the first ever artwork to land on the moon. It will be placed on a lunar crater named Lacus Mortis (the Lake of Death) and remain there "for eternity". A CNN report quoting Jafri added that the mission will take between five days and two weeks to reach the moon.

UAE-based Selenian Network which specialises in blockchain technologies will facilitate the launch of the NFTs. The proceeds will be donated to various humanitarian charities.

While exact details have not been divulged, purported images of Jafri's creation have surfaced on social media.