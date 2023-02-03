Sculpture set to land on moon next month, 88 inspired NFTs to be released for those on earth
An unique sculpture is set to land on the surface of the moon next month, in turn triggering the release of 88 NFTs. Sacha Jafri's artwork - titled 'We Rise Together -- By the Light of the Moon' - will be catapulted into space aboard an United Launch Alliance rocket in the first week of March. Simultaneously, non fungible tokens inspired by his creation will go on sale for the earthbound.
