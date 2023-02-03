While it is not the first artwork or sculpture to make its way to space, Jafri's creation - commissioned by British firm Spacebit - will be the first ever artwork to land on the moon. It will be placed on a lunar crater named Lacus Mortis (the Lake of Death) and remain there "for eternity". A CNN report quoting Jafri added that the mission will take between five days and two weeks to reach the moon.

