‘Seals are your only neighbors’: World's loneliest home up for sale at 2.5 cr

The house was built in 2009 on 1.5 acres of land, is just 540 square feet with one bedroom and a small kitchen. The house comes with incredible ocean views.
A house dubbed as the ‘World’s Loneliest House' is up for sale for just $339,000 or ₹2.5.
Yeah That's Right- World's Loneliest House. The house is completely isolated, but with a breathtaking view of the sea.
A house that is a dream come true for people seeking peace in isolation is a tiny house located on an island (dubbed Duck Ledges Island) is nestled between the Acadia National Park and the Canadian border.
The house is located on an island near the coast of Maine in the United States.
The advertisement on Facebook read: Why choose between island time or alone time when you can have both?! 🏝 This Maine cottage comes with its own island where seals are your only neighbors.
The person who buys the house will can forget the soundscape of an urban life or even a rural life. They can make the chatter of over-friendly neighbours, a thing of the past.
The drawback ids that the island is loaded with seals. To maximise the inside space, the bathroom is located in an outhouse.
"The ledges surrounding the island are loaded with seals for constant entertainment. As it has no trees, it offers views of nature that you can't find anywhere else," a property service which has listed the property says in its listing.
The house is well-built and merely a few meters away from the beach and the view is full of nature one can't find anywhere.
The island on which it has been built is just a mile away from the mainland, according to the crow distance, and has "good anchorage and landing points at any tide".
