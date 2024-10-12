Sean ’Diddy’ Combs facing ’rough’ time in jail? Music mogul getting hamburger, pasta, beef taco for meal in jail

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer said that the “most difficult adjustment to being behind bars is the food he's eating.”

Livemint
Updated12 Oct 2024, 07:33 PM IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs', accompanied by attorney Anthony Ricco, and with his mom seated in the back, attends a hearing in federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., October 10, 2024 in this courtroom sketch.
Sean ’Diddy’ Combs’, accompanied by attorney Anthony Ricco, and with his mom seated in the back, attends a hearing in federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., October 10, 2024 in this courtroom sketch.(REUTERS)

Sean 'Diddy' Combs', accused of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, is not getting any special treatment at the federal prison he has been lodged at, reports claimed citing sources. Besides, the music mogul's lawyer said that the "most difficult adjustment to being behind bars is the food he's eating".

"I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it," Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo was quoted by PEOPLE as saying outside of a federal courthouse in Manhattan on October 10. “He is being treated like any other detainee awaiting trial,” the source told PEOPLE.

Also Read | Who is Arun Subramanian? Know more about Indian-American overseeing Diddy case

So what is Sean 'Diddy' Comb eating in jail as he awaits trial in May 5, 2025?

PEOPLE reported that on September 20, 'Diddy's' day behind bars started at 6:00 am with a common morning meal for inmates. He was served with a breakfast of cereal, fruit and a breakfast cake, the report added.

Oatmeal and toast were also weekday options, and coffee is only served on the weekend, the report cited the Federal Bureau of Prisons national menu.

Also Read | Did US govt leak video of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs assaulting Cassie Ventura?

On weekdays, lunch is served at 11:00 am and dinner is served after the 4 pm headcount. The lunches consist of mains from hamburgers and baked fish or beef tacos and scrambled eggs and biscuits on the weekend.

For dinner, the menu includes options like chicken fajitas, pasta and roast beef. The prison also serves "heart-healthy" meals and vegetarian dishes like lentils, tofu and baked beans.

Also Read | ’Diddy and Jay Z are monsters’: Beyoncé, husband get apology over Wright’s claim

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested on September 16, a day before he was indicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty and was denied bail twice.

The rapper, 54, has been lodged at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center while he awaits trial. He is accused of organising alleged "freak offs," which were described in the indictment as highly orchestrated sex performances. Prosecutors accused Combs of forcing or coercing women into participating with male sex workers.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Oct 2024, 07:33 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldSean ’Diddy’ Combs facing ’rough’ time in jail? Music mogul getting hamburger, pasta, beef taco for meal in jail

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,425.00780.00
      Chennai
      77,431.00780.00
      Delhi
      77,583.00780.00
      Kolkata
      77,435.00780.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.