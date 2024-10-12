Sean ’Diddy’ Combs facing ’rough’ time in jail? Music mogul getting hamburger, pasta, beef taco for meal in jail

Sean 'Diddy' Combs', accused of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, is not getting any special treatment at the federal prison he has been lodged at, reports claimed citing sources. Besides, the music mogul's lawyer said that the "most difficult adjustment to being behind bars is the food he's eating".

"I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it," Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo was quoted by PEOPLE as saying outside of a federal courthouse in Manhattan on October 10. “He is being treated like any other detainee awaiting trial,” the source told PEOPLE.

So what is Sean 'Diddy' Comb eating in jail as he awaits trial in May 5, 2025? PEOPLE reported that on September 20, 'Diddy's' day behind bars started at 6:00 am with a common morning meal for inmates. He was served with a breakfast of cereal, fruit and a breakfast cake, the report added.

Oatmeal and toast were also weekday options, and coffee is only served on the weekend, the report cited the Federal Bureau of Prisons national menu.

On weekdays, lunch is served at 11:00 am and dinner is served after the 4 pm headcount. The lunches consist of mains from hamburgers and baked fish or beef tacos and scrambled eggs and biscuits on the weekend.

For dinner, the menu includes options like chicken fajitas, pasta and roast beef. The prison also serves "heart-healthy" meals and vegetarian dishes like lentils, tofu and baked beans.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested on September 16, a day before he was indicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty and was denied bail twice.