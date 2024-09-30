Sean ’Diddy’ Combs news: ’High profiles’ took part in ‘Freak Off’ sex parties, ‘secret tapes’ being sold in Hollywood

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing fresh allegations of sexual assault as he remains imprisoned at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre.

According to Deadline, a new lawsuit filed in New York City accuses the Grammy-winning artist of drugging, raping, and intimidating a former model over several years, beginning in 2021.

The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, claims Combs impregnated her, and although associates pressured her to have an abortion, she ultimately suffered a miscarriage, ANI reported.

The lawsuit details a disturbing pattern of behaviour, alleging that Combs forced the plaintiff to take ketamine and alcohol while subjecting her to sexual encounters with other individuals. The accusations echo claims made by nearly a dozen other individuals since Cassie Ventura, Diddy's ex-girlfriend, publicly accused him of similar misconduct in November 2020.

What is in the video? A male 'sex worker' handed over “a bombshell copy of a 'freak-off' tape” that Sean 'Diddy' Combs had allegedly made in May 2023, TMZ reported earlier this week.

“Freak Offs” are being referred to the recorded sexual performances and “drug-fueled orgies”.

The 'sex worker' allegedly provided 'Diddy' 'freak off' tape to prosecutors after meeting federal investigators in NYC. Sources told TMZ that one of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' alleged encounters with a sex worker was videotaped, and that tape is now in the hands of federal prosecutors.

Several reports have emerged that the explicit videos linked to the rapper being leaked on the dark web while he remains imprisoned in Brooklyn, NewsNation reported.

Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, the attorney for a new accuser of Sean "Diddy" Combs, has revealed that she has been approached about the sale of one of the alleged "Diddy tapes." While she did not disclose the identities of those featured in the video, she mentioned that both Combs and a “more high-profile” individual appear in the explicit recording.

During an interview on "Banfield," Mitchell-Kidd stated, "There have already been tapes leaking around Hollywood, but one particular person contacted me about a specific video." She described the video as pornographic and noted that it seemed as though one person was unaware they were being filmed.

Combs was arrested on September 16 at a Manhattan hotel and faces charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, he could face a life sentence.

Investigators seized firearms and phones belonging to Combs. Along with a heavy presence of officers wearing protective gear and weapons, command trucks were parked outside both properties during the raids. Combs’ sons, Justin and Christian “King” Combs, were handcuffed during the raid at their father’s Los Angeles home, NewsNation reported.

Earlier, hotel surveillance footage from 2016, obtained by CNN, appears to show Combs violently attacking Cassie Ventura at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

In the video, Combs is seen chasing Ventura while wearing only a towel, aggressively grabbing and dragging her down before kicking her. He then picks up her luggage and drags her back to a hotel room along the floor as she protects her head.

Two days later, Combs released an apology video in which he admitted to beating Ventura in the hotel hallway. He said he was “truly sorry” and labelled his actions as “inexcusable.” "I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now," he said. Combs also mentioned seeking professional help, undergoing therapy, and asking God for mercy and grace. “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” he added.