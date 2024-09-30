Sean ’Diddy’ Combs news: ’High profiles’ took part in ‘Freak Off’ sex parties, ‘secret tapes’ being sold in Hollywood

Attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd revealed interest in selling one of the alleged 'Diddy tapes' featuring Sean Combs and another high-profile individual. Combs faces severe charges including sex trafficking, following his arrest and ongoing investigations into multiple sexual assault allegations.

Livemint
Updated30 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST
FILE - Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs directs photographers as they sing 'Happy Birthday,' to him as his date Kim Porter, left, listens, after Combs arrived for his 35th birthday celebration at Cipriani on Wall Street in New York, Nov. 4, 2004. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
FILE - Sean ’P. Diddy’ Combs directs photographers as they sing ’Happy Birthday,’ to him as his date Kim Porter, left, listens, after Combs arrived for his 35th birthday celebration at Cipriani on Wall Street in New York, Nov. 4, 2004. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)(AP)

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing fresh allegations of sexual assault as he remains imprisoned at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre.

According to Deadline, a new lawsuit filed in New York City accuses the Grammy-winning artist of drugging, raping, and intimidating a former model over several years, beginning in 2021.

Also Read: Sean ’Diddy’ Combs’ troubles mount with sex assault lawsuits: From arrest to charges, here’s what we know

The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, claims Combs impregnated her, and although associates pressured her to have an abortion, she ultimately suffered a miscarriage, ANI reported.

The lawsuit details a disturbing pattern of behaviour, alleging that Combs forced the plaintiff to take ketamine and alcohol while subjecting her to sexual encounters with other individuals. The accusations echo claims made by nearly a dozen other individuals since Cassie Ventura, Diddy's ex-girlfriend, publicly accused him of similar misconduct in November 2020.

What is in the video?

A male 'sex worker' handed over “a bombshell copy of a 'freak-off' tape” that Sean 'Diddy' Combs had allegedly made in May 2023, TMZ reported earlier this week.

Freak Offs” are being referred to the recorded sexual performances and “drug-fueled orgies”.

The 'sex worker' allegedly provided 'Diddy' 'freak off' tape to prosecutors after meeting federal investigators in NYC. Sources told TMZ that one of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' alleged encounters with a sex worker was videotaped, and that tape is now in the hands of federal prosecutors.

Several reports have emerged that the explicit videos linked to the rapper being leaked on the dark web while he remains imprisoned in Brooklyn, NewsNation reported.

Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, the attorney for a new accuser of Sean "Diddy" Combs, has revealed that she has been approached about the sale of one of the alleged "Diddy tapes." While she did not disclose the identities of those featured in the video, she mentioned that both Combs and a “more high-profile” individual appear in the explicit recording.

Also Read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs indictment: US prosecutors accuse rapper of sex trafficking, ‘freak-offs’, drugs, and more

During an interview on "Banfield," Mitchell-Kidd stated, "There have already been tapes leaking around Hollywood, but one particular person contacted me about a specific video." She described the video as pornographic and noted that it seemed as though one person was unaware they were being filmed.

Combs was arrested on September 16 at a Manhattan hotel and faces charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, he could face a life sentence.

Investigators seized firearms and phones belonging to Combs. Along with a heavy presence of officers wearing protective gear and weapons, command trucks were parked outside both properties during the raids. Combs’ sons, Justin and Christian “King” Combs, were handcuffed during the raid at their father’s Los Angeles home, NewsNation reported.

Also Read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs indictment: Rapper wants to testify in own defense; lawyer says ‘he’s very eager to tell…’

Earlier, hotel surveillance footage from 2016, obtained by CNN, appears to show Combs violently attacking Cassie Ventura at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

In the video, Combs is seen chasing Ventura while wearing only a towel, aggressively grabbing and dragging her down before kicking her. He then picks up her luggage and drags her back to a hotel room along the floor as she protects her head.

Also Read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs issues apology after video shows him beating ex-girlfriend Cassie: ‘Difficult to reflect on…’

Two days later, Combs released an apology video in which he admitted to beating Ventura in the hotel hallway. He said he was “truly sorry” and labelled his actions as “inexcusable.” "I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now," he said. Combs also mentioned seeking professional help, undergoing therapy, and asking God for mercy and grace. “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldSean ’Diddy’ Combs news: ’High profiles’ took part in ‘Freak Off’ sex parties, ‘secret tapes’ being sold in Hollywood

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,415.000.00
      Chennai
      77,421.000.00
      Delhi
      77,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.