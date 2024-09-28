What celebs said about Sean 'Diddy' Combs' infamous parties: ‘Pretty wild, crazy’

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested late Monday in New York after he was indicted by a federal grand jury. Many celebrities have been linked to his infamous parties.

Many Hollywood A-listers and celebrities have been linked to Sean Diddy's infamous parties. While many have spoken about the "wild" parties, they have denied being part of the "Freak Offs". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sean “Diddy" Combs was arrested late Monday in New York after he was indicted by a federal grand jury. He was charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. He’s accused of inducing female victims and male sex workers into drugged-up, sometimes dayslong sexual performances dubbed “Freak Offs."

It was alleged that the rapper and producer used his business empire including his record label Bad Boy Entertainment to transport women, as well as male sex workers, across state lines to take part in recorded sexual performances called "Freak Offs", in which the music mogul would watch and masturbate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Diddy's list': Jay-Z, Beyonce, Usher, Drake & more Since his arrest, a list of high-profile celebrities has been trending on social media. It's being called "Diddy list". The list mentions names of top singers and artists, including Jay-Z, Beyonce, Usher, Drake, Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Eminem, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Snoop Dogg. These high-profile names from the music industry have been accused of attending Diddy's parties.

According to reports, DiCaprio and others may have attended these parties in the early 2000s, but they asserted that those events were not part of the alleged "Freak Offs". These gatherings would reportedly kick off after Diddy's famous “White Parties."

How celebs have reacted? Usher, whose name was on the alleged 'Diddy list', had recalled in a 2016 interview with The Howard Stern Show, "I went there to see the lifestyle, and I saw it, but I don’t know if I could indulge or understand what I was even looking at. It was pretty wild; it was crazy." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said, “There were many curious things taking place." Usher then recalled that there were famous artists like Biggie Smalls, Lil' Kim, Craig Mack, Faith Evans and Mary J. Blige that were also hanging around at the time.

Meanwhile, a source close to Leonardo DiCaprio told Daily Mail that the Titanic star "has absolutely nothing to do with any of this." The insider admitted that while the actor attended a few parties in the 2000s like several others, he was never a part of the alleged ‘Freak Offs.’ “Leo was at the start of his career at the time, but the star has moved way past his partying."

Besides, 50Cent told the Hollywood Reporter, "I didn’t ever party or hang out with him. Puff is a businessperson; when [people call him] a producer, I see people that were taken advantage of...I actually fall under the creative. So I just didn’t take to hanging out with that." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}