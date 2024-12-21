Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing multiple legal cases over sexual assault allegations linked to his freak-off party sessions. His ex-girlfriend and famous singer, Jennifer Lopez, has been trying to distance herself from lawsuits against Sean Diddy.

However, Jennifer Lopez may have to appear in court to testify against the rapper, reported InTouch, referring to recent court documents. According to the report, Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, sued Diddy over an alleged 1997 sexual assault.

Derrick is imprisoned at the Michigan Department of Corrections and demanded $400 million in damages from Sean Diddy Combs. The prisoner has said that he plans to call Jennifer Lopez, also known as “Jenny from the Block”, to testify about the facts of the case.

About Derrick's allegations against Sean Diddy Combs Derrick has accused Diddy of sexually assaulting him in 1997. He claimed that he met Diddy when he used to work as a bartender. Later, the entertainer invited him to a party at a hotel.

As Derrick attended the party, he claimed to have been offered a laced drink by Sean Diddy Combs. Later, he lost consciousness and was sexually assaulted, claimed Derric in his case, reported In Touch. He also accused Combs of suppressing the case when he tried to file a complaint earlier.

What is JLo's connection with the case? The male prisoner is planning to approach Jennifer Lopez because he believes she might have information about the incident. He plans to call Jennifer Lopez to include her in the case as a witness.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuits Hip-hop superstar Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing dozens of lawsuits by junior artists and other people outside the industry over sexual assault allegations. He is also facing charges of conspiring sex trafficking in years close to 2008.