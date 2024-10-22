A report shared details of fresh cases filed against music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. As per the report, a man alleged that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs stripped off his pants and exposed himself after inviting the guest into his private office during an event.

The music mogul, Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing sexual assault charges and is awaiting a trial in the case. As Combs spends his days in prison, many continue to come forward with fresh claims against the rapper. Amid this, a new lawsuit suggested that a professional athlete once stopped a drunk Sean "Diddy" Combs from sexually assaulting a luxury car businessman at one of his celeb-filled parties.

A man, who runs a Los Angeles-based business renting luxury cars and jewellery, alleged that Combs stripped off his pants and exposed himself after inviting the guest into his private office during an event, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

"Combs continued to move closer and then grabbed Plaintiff's genitals through his pants, squeezing them in a rough and sexual manner," the lawsuit alleged. It reportedly said, "Plaintiff, shocked and disoriented, frozen momentarily and did not know how to respond to the weirdly inappropriate sexual advance made by Combs."

The alleged attack was stopped when an unnamed sports star —identified in the suit as "Professional Athlete A" — came into the office and intervened, the New York Post reported citing court papers. The businessman then fled the room and immediately left the party, according to court papers.

The victim, identified as “John Doe", claimed that the attack unfolded during a launch party for Combs’ Ciroc vodka brand around 2022, the report added. The businessman claimed he had decided to attend the event after Combs told him that other “high-profile guests in the music and entertainment business" would be there.

The slew of suits were filed less than a week after Combs' lawyers requested a Manhattan federal judge to force prosecutors to reveal the names of the ever-increasing number of accusers who have been coming forward with years-old allegations of late.

'Pseudonyms John Doe or Jane Doe' According to Reuters, Sean "Diddy" Combs has been hit with seven new sexual abuse lawsuits, as his lawyers asked the judge overseeing the music mogul's criminal sex trafficking case for a gag order against Combs' accusers and their lawyers.

All seven plaintiffs used the pseudonyms John Doe or Jane Doe. Five sued in federal court and two sued in a New York state court, all in Manhattan.

In one new lawsuit, the plaintiff said she was 13 when Combs drugged and assaulted her at an afterparty for the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Another accuser said he was a 17-year-old aspiring artist making small talk with Combs at a 2022 party in a Manhattan hotel penthouse, with Combs assuring him that "he could make him a star."

Combs' trial awaited Combs, 54, faces at least two dozen civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct, including 13 from Buzbee's firm. He has denied wrongdoing. The Bad Boy record label founder pleaded not guilty in the criminal case, and is appealing his now five-week detention in a Brooklyn jail known for poor living conditions after being denied bail twice.