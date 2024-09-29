Sean ’Diddy’ Freak-offs: ’Bombshell copy’ of video tapes in hands of investigators, says report

Sources told a media house that one of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' alleged encounters with a sex worker was videotaped, and that tape is now in the hands of federal prosecutors.

Livemint
Updated29 Sep 2024, 09:55 AM IST
The 'sex worker' allegedly provided 'Diddy' 'freak off' tape to prosecutors after meeting federal investigators in NYC.
The ’sex worker’ allegedly provided ’Diddy’ ’freak off’ tape to prosecutors after meeting federal investigators in NYC.(AFP)

A male 'sex worker' handed over "a bombshell copy of a 'freak-off' tape" that Sean 'Diddy' Combs had allegedly made in May 2023, TMZ reported earlier this week. "Freak Offs" are being referred to the recorded sexual performances and "drug-fueled orgies".

The 54-year-old Combs was recently indicted on three criminal counts that allege he sexually abused women and coerced them into drug-fueled sex parties, known as "freak-offs", using threats and violence.

The TMZ source said that one specific encounter was caught on tape. The sex worker claimed that he flew from Atlanta to Miami to meet up with Diddy and the woman -- and he ended up having intercourse with her while Diddy filmed the encounter.

According to the report, the male sex worker met with the feds Wednesday and signed an agreement that "allows him to speak to federal investigators without fear of prosecution."

The report said that the Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo was interviewed for new TMZ Studios documentary, "The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment," and he said the "freak offs" were not wild orgies, and simply threesomes with consenting adults.

Sean 'Diddy' faces fresh allegations

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing fresh allegations of sexual assault as he remains incarcerated at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre. According to Deadline, a new lawsuit filed in New York City accuses the Grammy-winning artist of drugging, raping, and intimidating a former model over several years, beginning in 2021.

The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, claims Combs impregnated her, and although associates pressured her to have an abortion, she ultimately suffered a miscarriage. It's alleged that Combs forced the plaintiff to take ketamine and alcohol while subjecting her to sexual encounters with other individuals.

Jane Doe reported waking up with bruises and injuries after encounters with Combs, often unable to recall how she sustained them, according to Deadline.

This lawsuit follows another recent filing by Thalia Graves, who alleges she was raped by Combs and a bodyguard in 2001, with claims that footage of the incident was sold over the years.

Combs was arrested on September 16 at a Manhattan hotel and faces charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, he could face a life sentence.

However, Combs has denied most claims and pleaded not guilty in the Department of Justice case. Currently denied release on a USD 50 million bond, Combs reportedly does not have a trial date set yet in the federal case.

