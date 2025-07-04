Searing Heat Burns Greece, Turkey as Torrid Weather Shifts East

(Bloomberg) -- An intense heat wave continued to scorch Europe on Friday as firefighters scrambled to control wildfires in Greece and neighboring Turkey.

Fire crews battled a new blaze on Crete, shortly after containing a separate fire that forced evacuations of residents and tourists from the island earlier this week. More than 40 fires broke out in Greece the past two days, and the area around Athens is seen at very high risk this weekend.

Further east in Turkey, more than 600 fires have ignited during the past week, killing two people and closing major roads. Fire crews have now brought most under control, though their efforts have been hampered by strong winds, which have spread the flames and kept firefighting planes on the ground.

The blistering heat that’s smothered western Europe in recent weeks — sparking fires in countries including the UK, France and Spain — is shifting east. Red alerts are in place in Croatia and Serbia, where daytime highs may reach 38C (100F), threatening public health, straining power systems and disrupting travel.

In Turkey, the biggest fires — in Izmir and the southern city of Hatay — resemble the 2021 blazes that ravaged the country’s Aegean coasts and led to protests over the government’s response. Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said Thursday that the authorities are tackling the 2025 fires with “the best ground and air fleets in the history of the Turkish Republic.”

While much of western Europe is starting to see some respite from the scorching conditions, parts of some countries remain at high fire risk, and another round of extreme heat is forecast to return next week, peaking around mid-July.

