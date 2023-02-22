For the first time in the US, a city has expanded its anti-discrimination laws to include caste. The Seattle City Council, on February 21, took the historic decision while caste prejudice was adopted by a 6-1. Supporters argue it transcends national and religious lines, and those who experience caste discrimination in the US won't have any rights without such regulations.

Socialist Kshama Sawant, the lone Indian American on the City Council, is the one who proposed the legislation. She took into account how caste discrimination transcended national and religious boundaries rather than targeting any particular population.

The South Asian diaspora in the US is especially divided over the ordinance. Proponents claim that it is necessary because caste is not protected by current civil rights laws. Opponents claim that it will defame a group that is already the object of hostility.

Many activists lined up outside City Hall early on February 21 to face the chilly weather and strong winds so they could address the council before the vote. Nonetheless, the council limited audience participation during the meeting.

Many days in advance of the city council meeting, activists from various sides of the controversy started to arrive in Seattle. More than 100 people had submitted requests to speak at the gathering as early as last week. Dalit activists from Seattle and elsewhere demonstrated in support of the ordinance at Seattle City Hall.

In the United States, populations of South Asian ancestry have become more vocal in their calls to abolish caste-based discrimination. Some college and university systems have taken action to forbid caste discrimination over the last three years.

However, some Hindu Americans are opposing the movement, claiming that the measure unfairly targets their community. Organisations like the Hindu American Foundation and the Alliance of Hindus of North America opposed the legislation, arguing that it unnecessarily singles out a population that is already subject to discrimination in the United States.

The first American university to incorporate caste in its nondiscrimination policy was Brandeis University in the Boston area in December 2019. Similar policies have been implemented by the California State University System, Colby College, Brown University, and the University of California, Davis. As part of its agreement with the graduate student union, Harvard University implemented caste protections for student employees in 2021.

(WIth AP inputs)

