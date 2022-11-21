Sebastian Vettel: F1 veteran retires, says this after final race of his career

In the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 20, Sebastian Vettel finished in the 10th place to bring his spectacular Formula One career to a close and say goodbye to the F1 racetrack. A track run that the four-time world champion organised for spectators of all skill levels was one of many events staged to mark Vettel's final race.

Sebastian Vettel won four Formula One World Championships between 2010 and 2013 while competing for Red Bull.

Vettel received a guard of honour from his fellow competitors before the race, and at the finish line, he did doughnuts on the circuit. At a dinner earlier this week to say goodbye to the German driver, Lewis Hamilton covered the cost of all 20 drivers' meals.

Sebastian Vettel was given an interview in front of the main grandstand when he got out of his car after finishing his final race. It was rare since such interviews are typically reserved for the top three finishers. "I feel a bit empty, to be honest," the German driver said.

Vettel's future plans, after the F1 season, are still unknown. He said that, before this weekend's race, he wanted to spend some time with his family and was not in a rush to join another racing series.

"It was a bit of a different warm-up today to get into the race, but once the lights go off it's full-on race mode. Obviously, we didn't go for maybe the best strategy, so it was a shame because I think we could have turned the constructors' championship around for us. But overall, obviously a big day and a big thank you to all the support, so many flags, so many smiling faces which has been very, very special. I'm sure I'm going to miss more than I understand right now," said the decorated F1 driver.

