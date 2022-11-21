Sebastian Vettel: F1 veteran retires, says this after final race of his career

Sebastian Vettel: F1 veteran retires, says this after final race of his career2 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 05:48 AM IST
Numerous events were held to commemorate Sebastian Vettel's final race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 20.
In the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 20, Sebastian Vettel finished in the 10th place to bring his spectacular Formula One career to a close and say goodbye to the F1 racetrack. A track run that the four-time world champion organised for spectators of all skill levels was one of many events staged to mark Vettel's final race.