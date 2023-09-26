SEC expands WhatsApp probe, gathers private messages from Wall Street: Report

SEC expands WhatsApp probe, gathers private messages from Wall Street: Report4 min read 26 Sep 2023, 08:52 AM IST
The US SEC is expanding its investigation into Wall Street's use of private messaging apps, gathering staff messages from over a dozen major investment firms. The investigation, which initially focused on broker-dealers, aims to identify potential violations of record-keeping regulations.
The US securities regulator has expanded its investigation into Wall Street's utilization of private messaging apps, gathering numerous staff messages from over a dozen major investment firms, Reuters reported citing sources.
