"The aim of the meeting is to conclude the evaluation of the two applications, if possible," the Amsterdam-based EMA said, noting, “we will communicate on the outcomes of the meeting on 1 September." The agency has said it hopes to approve a separate Pfizer vaccine adapted for the BA.4 and BA.5 types "in the fall," as per the AFP report. Notably, the United States authorised its first anti-Omicron vaccines on Wednesday, approving Pfizer and Moderna jabs that were adapted to tackle BA.4 and BA.5, while Britain authorised the Moderna vaccine for the BA.1 type in mid-August, the report said.