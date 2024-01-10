SEC probes cybersecurity breach amid Bitcoin ETF approval rumours
The US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) decision on a Bitcoin ETF was overshadowed by a cybersecurity incident, as the SEC's Twitter account was compromised and a fake post claiming approval for the ETF caused a brief surge in Bitcoin's price.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) faced a major cybersecurity breach and public trust fallout on January 9, after its social media account was hacked to falsely announce the approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), according to a report by Bloomberg.